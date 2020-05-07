Today

Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High 52F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.