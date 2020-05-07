The following is a release from Benton County Extension and Outreach:
Benton County Extension and Outreach is aware that information pertaining to the 2020 Benton County Fair has been shared. While the traditional Benton County Fair previously scheduled for June 23-28 is cancelled, the information was not checked with event partners and is incomplete.
Grandstand events, vendors, the carnival, open classes and all other regularly scheduled public events are cancelled due to COVID-19. The Benton County Fair Board and Benton County Extension Office deeply value the health and well-being of community members, event partners, and youth exhibitors. 4-H and FFA static, animal and livestock exhibit events are being planned for the end of the summer. In compliance with state and local public health guidelines, these 4-H and FFA events will NOT be open to the public and will follow all public health guidelines.
The Benton County Extension Office and 4-H Committee is working diligently with local and state officials to finalize our plan for an alternative experience for 4-H and FFA youth in Benton County. The alternative 4-H/FFA exhibitor plan will be shared with 4-H Leaders, FFA Advisors, and 4-H Families on May 18.