Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association recognized Benton County Jail as Best of the Best in 2019. Pictured are Chief Deputy John Lindaman, Jail Operations Supervisor Rusty Denison, Jail Operations Support Supervisor LaDonna Fairbanks, and Sheriff Ron Tippett. Nice work!
Benton County Jail Best of the Best
- by Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
