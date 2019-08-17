Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – Jean Scherr of West Des Moines claimed the Best of Show title in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Ann Wiegers of Ames took home the Sweepstakes award this year.

Additional results below:

Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)

Honorable Mention) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Socks (with contrasting heel and toe)

1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Scarf (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)

1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Cowl (yarn worsted weight or heavier)

1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, finer than worsted)

Honorable Mention) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne

Tags