DES MOINES – Jean Scherr of West Des Moines claimed the Best of Show title in the Hand Knitting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Ann Wiegers of Ames took home the Sweepstakes award this year.
Additional results below:
Adult Pullover Sweater (one yarn/color, finer than worsted)
Honorable Mention) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
3) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Socks (with contrasting heel and toe)
1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Scarf (lace stitch, worsted or heavier)
1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Cowl (yarn worsted weight or heavier)
1) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne
Shawl/Wrap/Shrug (lace stitch, finer than worsted)
Honorable Mention) Joellen Bierschenk, Van Horne