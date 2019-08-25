DES MOINES – A steer raised by MaKenna Burmeister ranked high in earnings at the Governor’s Charity Auction at the Iowa State Fair last week. The money is donated to the Ronald McDonalds Houses of Iowa.
Burmeister’s steer, named Walter, ranked sixth in earnings at $17,000.
Burmeister’s sponsors were: Benton County Cattlemen and local supporters including Newell Locker, Eden Mutual Insurance, US Bank-Vinton, Koopman Forage Services, QLF Feeds, Linn Coop, P and K Midwest, Tama Benton Coop, Wendling Quarries, Wilson Hite Insurance, John and Ellen Olson, Schminke Seeds, LG Seeds, Matt Yates, IDEAL Industries, Newhall Feed Service, North Tama Vet Clinic
Celebrity & Title: Randy Edeker, President and CEO, Hy-Vee Inc.
Steer Name: Walter
Steer Owner: MaKenna Burmeister, Rowley
Buyer: Iowa Hereford Association, HyVee, Benton County Cattlemen, Newhall Locker, Eden Mutual Insurance, Linn Coop, Koopman Forage, QLF Feeds, US Bank — Vinton, John & Ellen Olson, Ag Land Realty.
Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised over $3.8 million for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. This year’s event included 25 steers, the Iowa youth who raised them and celebrity show persons, including Governor Kim Reynolds.
Thill selected “Richard”, the steer raised by Makia Smith and shown by Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, as this year’s “Judge’s Choice.” Richard was sponsored by the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and purchased by a coalition of Sioux County Businesses for $9,000, with an additional $1,000 support from the lieutenant governor and others. The market value of the steer was also donated, bringing the total donation to $11,498.72.
The steer shown by Brian Moore, Former District 58 State Representative, was chosen by the crowd as People’s Choice. “Straight Profit” was raised by Riley Miller, sponsored by the Jackson County Cattlemen, and purchased by Johnson Family Farms.
Justine Stevenson, representing the Seeds of Hope Foundation, earned the Showmanship Award from judge Terry Chapman of Tipton. Stevenson’s steer, “Seeds of Hope”, was raised by Brianna Wolfer of Albia and sponsored and purchased by the Monroe County Cattlemen and supporters, including the family of Chasen Stevenson.
Emcees for the event included Bob Quinn and Andy Peterson of WHO/WMT Radio and Michelle Rook of WNAX Radio. The auctioneers were Phil Schooley of Bloomfield, Will Epperly of Dunlap, Russele Sleep of Bedford, and Jared Miller of Leon. Catching bids in the ring were Tom Rooney of The Midwest Marketer; Mike Sorensen and Austin Brandt of Livestock Plus; and Jason Lekin from Tama Livestock Auction.
Charity Auction Results:
