VINTON, Iowa – High school students from across Benton County had the opportunity to learn about growing crops, farming technology and agricultural careers at a one-day seminar, “Get the 411 on Agronomy.” The event was Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Vinton.
The day-long seminar is being conducted jointly by Iowa State University, Pioneer Seed, Benton-Tama Cooperative and New Century FS. Students learned about eight specific topics and had the opportunity to view a variety of high-tech agricultural applications. Included in the day’s subjects were a rainfall simulator; drones; cover crops; sprayer calibration and simulation; and plant breeding with biotechnology.
Participants rotated through teaching stations at New Century FS and the agronomy demonstration plots of Hanson Pioneer Seed. Lunch was served at New Century FS, where students had the opportunity to visit with adult table hosts representing various agricultural careers. College representatives from Iowa State University, Kirkwood Community College, and Hawkeye Community College also wer4e present.
Students from Belle Plaine High School, Benton Community High School, Center Point-Urbana High School, Union High School and Vinton-Shellsburg High School participated in the event.