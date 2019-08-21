DES MOINES _ 4-H and FFA judging teams and individuals from across the state competed in the Youth Livestock Judging competition at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Results below:
TEAM
Junior
1) Benton County 1 (Olivia Hanson, Colton Kronneman, William Kronneman, Andrew Pigenbt), La Porte City, Luzerne, Vinton
2) Muscatine (Becca Potter, Emily King, Maddie Fisher), Muscatine
3) Benton County 2 (Breck Coffland, Jill Hanson, Will McKenna, Hannah Siek), Norway, Mount Auburn
4) Dallas County 4-H 2 (Cecelia Rowe, Eliza Schmidt, Jackson Pitzen, Jenna Scheilman), Dallas Center, Adel, Madrid
5) Jackson County 4-H (Camron Casel, Bea Cota, Kambree Schwager, Huston Holdgrafer), La Motte, Bellevue, Miles
Senior
5) Benton 4-H (Gabe Hanson, Steiges Manson, Josh Wiley), La Porte City, Center Point, Walker
INDIVIDUAL
Junior
3) William Kroneman, Benton County
6) Colton Kennaman, Benton County
9) Breck Coffland, Benton County