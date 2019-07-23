Maybe it was a case of tired arms. Maybe the opposition was just better.
The scoreboard through four innings Monday night didn’t suggest either. Benton had out-hit Wahlert Catholic 4-2 through the first half of the game. The Bobcats had even built a slim 1-0 lead.
But in the fifth inning, the wheels fell off. Destiny has a funny way of revealing itself.
As that inning unfolded, Benton fell behind. The landslide of runs continued to pile up on the Bobcats until, after 22 minutes of parading around the bases, the Golden Eagles finally relented. When Drew Lange finally recorded the final out on a tough grounder toward shortstop, Benton players looked back at the scoreboard as they jogged to the dugout behind the third-base line.
Eight. One.
Wahlert Catholic piled on a couple of insurance runs late en route to a 10-2 win over Benton in the 3A District 8 semifinals. The Golden Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate and drew five walks in the fifth to help push them over the top.
“That’s baseball,” Benton head coach Derek Anderson said. “You’ve gotta be locked in and be able to limit some of the damage.”
The Bobcats’ pitching had walked a fine line all night until the cracks in the wall started to burst. Wahlert Catholic put baserunners on in every inning until then through patient plate appearances. The Golden Eagles had a one-out single in the firs, a trio of walks in the second to load the bases, and a one-out walk in third. That base runner attempted to steal second, but catcher Ian Rupp gunned him down on a perfectly timed throw.
A leadoff triple in the bottom of the fourth preceded a walk from starting pitcher Turner Schroeder. He was pulled in favor of Cade Timmerman, who had pitched three scoreless innings in the semifinal game against Maquoketa. An additional walk from him put the Bobcats in another bases-loaded jam, but Timmerman struck out the next three batters to avoid any damage.
“He competed,” Anderson said of Timmerman. “He kept competing... Cade’s been our guy all year... We’re not always happy with the result, but we can’t fault guys for how they came out and competed.”
The first few innings for the Bobcats at the plate were spent feeling out opposing pitcher Charlie Jaeger. He worked his fastball to the tune of eight strikeouts over the course of 5.2 innings of work and proved to be the passionate leader of his team’s defense, often shouting encouragement to his teammates after each punchout.
The Bobcats remained patient. That approach, combined with a few mental lapses from the Golden Eagles’ gloves, resulted in the first real offense of the game. Benton right fielder Landen Schmuecker stroked a single into left field, but Wahlert Catholic’s Jared Walter’s throw to the infield missed every cutoff man. Schmuecker saw the ball bounce past the mound, took off for second and slid in safely. Junior Drew Lange followed with an innocent popup to the shallow infield, but miscommunications from the fielders allowed the ball to fall just shy of the mound. A pair of fielder’s choices put runners on the corners with two outs. Schroeder helped his own cause with the next at-bat, grounding a ball past the shortstop and into left field to chase home Lange.
Timmerman immediately got in trouble in the ill-fated fifth inning with a walk on four consecutive pitches. He then let two balls get by Rupp on back-to-back wild pitches, then walked the batter he was facing. After a stolen base, Wahlert Catholic first baseman Jackson Frese lined a single into center field to drive in both runners. The Bobcats would face five more batters and make a pitching change to Lange before they got their first out. By that time, the Golden Eagles held a 4-1 lead. A throwing error and another two-RBI single gave them their eight-run inning.
The Bobcats had six outs to play with to make up the seven-run deficit. They got one back in the sixth on a two-out RBI single from designated hitter Casey Gallagher but couldn’t capitalize with the bases loaded as Schroeder struck out to end the inning. Benton got its leadoff man on board in the seventh after giving up another pair of runs in the sixth, but a pair of strikeouts wrapped around a flyout to right field ended any dim hope of a comeback.
The Bobcats graduate just one senior in sparingly used Kris Bries. The returning players and wealth of senior leadership available next year from guys like Schroeder, Lange, Rupp and pitcher Brady Sadler gives Anderson hope going into the offseason. He said he and the team will take time to relax but have their sights set higher for next season.
“We’ll meet together as a team and see what some of our goals are for next year,” he said. “I imagine they’re going to be pretty lofty.”