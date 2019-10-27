The Benton Scholarship Foundation (BSF) Dollars for Scholars chapter, a program of Scholarship America, has set a campaign goal of $50,000 for 2019-2020 school year. This follows another successful year of fundraising that included the establishment of five permanent scholarships.
The Benton Scholarship Foundation presented 116 scholarships valued at $94,700 to members of the Benton Community High School Class of 2019. Cristy Hurley, BSF President, said, “On behalf of the board, I want to extend a sincere thank you to all the businesses, families and individuals who continue to support Benton Community students. We could not make a difference without your ongoing support of this organization.”
Below are the permanent scholarships established in 2019:
1. Deb Bridgewater Memorial Scholarship
2. Jerry & Diane Eckenrod Scholarship
3. Keystone Nursing Care Center Scholarship
4. Don & Jan Logan Scholarship
5. Wayne & Ella Potter Memorial Scholarship
“It’s hard to believe that since the foundation was established in 1994, we have awarded 1,344 scholarships totaling more than $959,950 ,” said Steve Allman, a founding member of the foundation. “The community support for our kids continues to amaze me.”
How to donate
To learn more about the foundation or for a complete list of permanent scholarships awarded at the 2019 Senior Awards program, visit the BSF website: www.bentonia.dollarsforscholars.org.
Anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution or plan a future bequest to the BSF, please contact one of the board members listed below, or write to: BSF, P.O. Box 129, Van Horne, IA 52346.
BSF board members include: Andy Jones and Rita Taylor-Stewart, Atkins; Carrie Newton, Jake Rabe and Melisa Venneman, Blairstown; Gina Krug and Keri Touro, Newhall; Marty Gorkow and Debie Towe, Norway; Susan Gessner, Watkins; Steve Allman, Ryan Gibney, Cristy Hurley and Theresa Thompson, Van Horne; and Brooke Kupka, Vining.
The BSF is a non-profit group whose mission is to provide higher education for Benton graduates through the generous donations from businesses, patrons and friends of Benton Community in the form of scholarships. BSF is made up of a board of directors of local volunteers from the Benton Community School District.
About Scholarship America®
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at www.scholarshipamerica.org.