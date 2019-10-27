VINTON – The Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) board has contracted with Grant Wood Area Education Association to provide the program Childcare Alliance Response Team (CART) in Benton County.
The Childcare Alliance Response Team (CART) provides behavioral support for children ages birth to five who are experiencing challenging behaviors in childcare settings and are not identified as having special education needs.
Children may be referred to the CART program by parents and childcare providers with parent permission for challenging behaviors in their childcare setting.
Services include:
· General education interventions and strategies
· Collaborative development of individual plans
· Referral to other resources as necessary
CART services are provided at no cost to the family or the childcare programs. The CART program can be a support to parents who may be in danger of losing the childcare setting for their child.
To make a referral to the CART program, call Grant Wood AEA at 319-399-6746.
For more information, contact Erin Monaghan, Director of Better Tomorrows ECI at director@BetterTomorrowsECI.org.