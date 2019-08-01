BELLE PLAINE – Big Boy 4014, the last of 25 steam engines built during the 1940s active, pulled to stop at Ninth Avenue for a Whistle Stop before moving on down the track.
Awaiting it were hundreds of train enthusiasts and curious citizens with cellphones and other devices to record an event not likely to happen again in their lifetimes. Some made it a family outing. Angie Becker of Vinton took her sons and daughter.
“It was really amazing to see a part of history come through and stop in one of the towns in Benton County,” said Angie Becker, of Vinton.
“I was amazed of how big it really was and felt the power from the vibration as it went by and from the sound of the whistle as it came by to a stop. Seeing the steam blow out as it stopped and took off made me really think of how the times have really changed over the years.
“I could see why it was called Big Boy as there was nothing small on it at all. It was definitely an amazing sight to see and experience.
“It was a great opportunity for the kids to come see part of history up close. Seeing their faces light up standing by the engine and taking it all in was priceless.”
Her daughter, Anna, 15, said it was really cool as she had never seen anything like this. It was nothing like in any books she has seen so was glad to see it up close.
Jakob Becker and his friend, Kaden Roster, both 10, thought it was cool too. It was really neat seeing something so big and that the whistle was really loud. They felt it vibrate throughout their body and they were surprised by that.
The crowd’s response was like a major movie star or hip hop artist had pulled into town. But then, for train enthusiasts, that is what Big Boy is to them. This is one of 25 that was built and the only one in operation. T-Shirts commemorating the event were selling more quickly than they could be made. The stock was replenished four times.