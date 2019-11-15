VINTON – Luann Karr is the next council person in Vinton’s District 2, if she wants it.
Karr’s name was pulled during a blind draw Tuesday during a canvass of absentee voters. Karr and Le Cox were tied with two votes each after Benton County Supervisors ruled that ballots with different spellings of Karr’s name were intended for her.
“Now it will be up to the city to notify the declared winner and see if they are interested in accepting this position,” said Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor.
In addition to the two write in votes each for Cox and Karr in District 2 one was illegible and could not be counted. There were single write-in votes for Andrew Elwick, Brian Hamling and Audra Piotti.
Although the blind draw was conducted, Rippel noted Cox is a registered voter in District 3 instead of District 2.
The canvass results were presented to the City of Vinton, which will make the official notification to the winning candidate. The winner has the right to decline the position.
Karr said she would meet with several people on Thursday to determine what course she would take.
If a person who was elected by write-in votes chooses not to serve in that office, the person shall submit a resignation in writing to the city clerk not later than 5 p.m. on the tenth day following the canvass of the election, according to Rippel.
If a person who was elected by write-in votes resigns at a later time, the office shall be considered vacant at the end of the term and the council shall fill the vacancy. While council members are not required to use the names of write-in votes, a lot of Cities do for a point a reference on who to appoint, said Rippel.