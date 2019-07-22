[Sports Editor’s note: This recap is from Benton’s district semifinal game from Friday. For coverage of yesterday’s final, please visit communitynewspapergroup.com/vinton_newspapers or follow Morgan McMullen on Twitter (@MorganMcMuffin)]
Relief pitcher Cade Timmerman felt the eyes following him and his teammates even before they took the field. Perhaps the colorful Hawaiian swim trunks the Bobcats donned made fans’ heads turn. Maybe it was the swagger with which they carried themselves into Maquoketa High School.
“It’s just kind of a way to walk in like you are the biggest, you are the best team out here,” Timmerman said. “When you walk in the park, everyone’s looking at us. It felt great.”
He said the confidence he and his teammates gained from that attention paid dividends in Benton’s 3-2 extra-inning win over Maquoketa in Friday’s district semifinal matchup.
The defining play will go down as an ‘E4’ in the scoresheets. If you ask Maquoketa and Benton about it, it’s either a travesty or the right call.
Both the Cardinals and the Bobcats had struggled to put together scoring threats since the third inning in Friday’s district semifinal matchup at Maquoketa High School. Deadlocked at two runs apiece, the visitors made their move in the first extra inning. Pitcher Cade Timmerman hit a one-out single into the right-center field gap. With freshman Aidan Thompson acting as a courtesy runner, fellow freshman Aiden Harris grounded a ball toward Cardinals shortstop Kannon Coakley.
Coakley turned to second and fired a perfect relay to second baseman Payton Mangler. But as Mangler attempted the catch, the ball popped out of his glove and Thompson was called safe. Maquoketa’s manager came out to argue the call, saying the drop occurred on the transfer between Mangler’s glove and throwing hand, and that Thompson should be called out. But the umpires stuck with their original decision.
“[The umpire] got it right,” Benton head coach Derek Anderson said. “It wasn’t on the transfer, he just never had it. [The umpire] was right on top of it.”
Benton first baseman Justise McFarland capitalized on the miscue and smashed a double down the left-field line to chase home Thompson for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. McFarland, who thought the ball had enough juice to clear the fence, raced toward third but was called out there on the relay.
“It felt great right off the barrel,” McFarland said.
Timmerman came back to the mound in the bottom half of the inning and slammed the door on any potential Maquoketa comeback effort. After giving up a one-out double to junior Ryne Gruenwald, Timmerman induced a long pop fly to center fielder Grant Embretson before taking care of the final batter himself with a swinging strikeout. Timmerman wound up with the win in his three innings of relief after coming on in the sixth from second base.
The Bobcats exuded the Hawaiian-shorts-inspired confidence from the early stages of the game. Shortstop Turner Schroeder got Benton primed with a one-out single to right field in the first inning. Catcher Ian Rupp got clipped with an inside fastball to put a runner in scoring position for Timmerman, who stroked an RBI double to the wall over the head of the Cardinals’ right fielder. After a walk and a strikeout, a wild pitch allowed Rupp’s courtesy runner, Casey Gallagher, to score the Bobcats’ second run.
The Cardinals answered in the bottom of the third. A two-out walk from Coakley sparked a rally with third baseman Jack Dostal grounding a single to center field. Coakley and Dostal each stole the next base, putting two runners in scoring position for designated hitter Kole Harmon. The junior hit another grounder up the middle to chase home both runners. Maquoketa tried to keep the inning going, but Harmon was gunned down trying to steal second base.
Both teams remained quiet on offense, with only three combined hits from the fourth through the seventh innings. The Bobcats got a pair of one-out singles in the top of the sixth, but McFarland and sophomore Landen Schmuecker each struck out to end the threat.
Benton starting pitcher Brady Sadler threw masterfully. The junior went five innings before being pulled due to his pitch count and the extreme heat. He gave up four hits and allowed the two earned runs while striking out three batters. He used his fastball frequently while his breaking ball made cameo appearances to change the pace.
“Brady threw his heart out,” Anderson said. “It was a good move [to change pitchers]. We might’ve made it anyway the way the game was going.”
From there, Timmerman took command of the mound, giving up just one hit, the double in the eighth inning. He also walked a batter in the seventh but erased the baserunner with a quick pickoff move for the second out. He then struck out senior Kaiden Scott to end the inning.
The Bobcats nearly pulled ahead in the seventh inning. A two-out single from Sadler forced Schroeder to the plate. He roped a ball toward the right-field line, and it looked like it might fall in front of the diving Maquoketa outfielder, but he sprawled out to make the catch.
“He doesn’t make that, we score from first base,” Anderson said. “Maybe Turner scores an inside-the-park home run.
“I’m proud of the way we battled and competed.”
Benton moved on to face Wahlert Catholic in the district finals Monday night.