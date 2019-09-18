BRANDON– Pancake breakfasts have long served as a way to raise money for fire departments, police departments and many charitable organizations – good causes one and all.
But the Brandon Cowboy Breakfast has a unique twist. Most of the ingredients are prepared before ever being shipped to the grocery stores. Not here. Hash browns are made from whole potatoes taken from a bag.
Most biscuits come from a frozen food freezer. Not in Brandon. The dough is prepared there, kneaded to the correct texture before being rolled out with the pin, just like Mom used when you were young. They are then baked in a Dutch oven over an open fire just like cowboys did in the Old West.
And those hungry for breakfast? Well, they’re lined up out the door of the Brandon Community Center.