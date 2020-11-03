The Republicans have taken every race in Benton County after all votes were counted.
President Donald Trump won Benton County by a wide margin, earning 9,179 votes to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 5,156.
Sen/ Joni Ernst also grabbed the county in the Senate race, defeating Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, 8,822-5,197.
State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, won the 1st Congressional District race in Benton County, taking 9,155 votes to Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s 5,302.
Down the ballot, in House District 75, Republican Thomas Gerhold held onto his seat over challenger Ruby Bodeker, taking Benton County, 8,909-5,044. When factoring in the entire district, Gerhold wins, 10,360-5,900.
And then in Senate District 38, Dawn Driscoll, a Republican, is the new senator, taking over for the retiring Tim Kapucian. Driscoll won Benton County over Democrat Ivy Schuster, 9,396-4,580, and the district, 15,854-7,466.
Locally in Benton County, in Supervisor District 3, Republican Gary Bienschenk defeated Democrat Polly Denison, 9,432-4,226.