There are two well-known Christmas movies that demonstrate that bringing truth is the best gift for any situation, especially a difficult, hopeless one.
In “The Grinch Stole Christmas,” all in Whoville were horrified as their Christmas gifts, decorations, and food had been stolen. Cindy Lou Who reminds them that Christmas is about love of family and friends and not just presents and lights. They began to sing and enjoy each other, despite their losses. The Grinch took note and his little dark heart grew three sizes.
In “It's A Wonderful Life,” Businessman George Bailey began to wish he had never been born. He is shown truth; that his life could impact a whole community for good and for years to come. He then chooses to renew His passion for life and people.
The birth of Jesus is not just a movie or great story. Jesus' gift to mankind was not just to live a simple life and teach others. He came to bring radical truth and then hope to the condition of mankind.
That truth is: We all have need of a Savior. Through His deep love, He willingly became that Savior. When we choose Him as such, we freely abide in His presence, receive His blessings and are assured of going to heaven when we pass from this earth.
On earth, He forgave sins, healed the sick, raised the dead, lifted off heavy burdens, comforted the hurting, and taught us how to relate to God and our neighbor.
He spoke of how the Kingdom of God is different than that of the world. His radical truth says it is better to be rich spiritually rather than in possessions; that the last will be first and the first will be last; to humble yourself and He will exalt you; to forgive and love your enemies rather than get revenge; and that the unseen is more important than that which is seen.
His truth also cut to the heart those who resisted that same truth. They refused to give God His proper place of lordship, preferring to honor themselves instead. They did not choose His truth.
Why is His truth incomparable to other gifts? If we choose to accept His truth, it will eventually bring our own life into it's proper purpose and value. Jesus' truth began to turn the world upside down, and will eventually make it right side up. So it is with the truth about us personally.
During this Christmas season, ask God to show you the truth about what He had in mind when He created you. You have purpose and value unique to you. The truth about you is not something you create for yourself, but it will be a discovery you make with God's help. He will unfold it to you.
If you feel your life is too messed up, a song by Zach Williams says God is a way-maker, a pain-taker, and a chain-breaker. He'll take you from where you are and guide you to act in ways that will be best for you.
If you are going through grief, sorrow, or loneliness, know that He will never leave you nor forsake you. Call upon Him and He will answer. Only He can fully “restore your soul.”
It is always the season to share truth with others. Does someone you know really need to hear a compliment or an affirmation? Verbally acknowledge the good in someone. Let them know you believe in them and why.
Yes, God's truth is a freely given to us. Yet like any gift, it is not forced on us. We must choose it, believe it and act on it. When we do that, it is the choicest gift back to Him. Have a Merry Christmas and may 2020 be your best, truth-filled year yet!