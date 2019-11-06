VINTON - The Vinton Shellsburg school district asked voters to go to the polls Tuesday to fill four seats on the school board. For the first time, the school board election was held on the same day as city elections across the State of Iowa.
The school district, which includes the cities of Vinton, Garrison, Mount Auburn and Shellsburg as well as rural Benton County, had one contested race listed on the ballot.
Voters were asked to elect two individuals to fill the District Director 1 seats. Three individuals returned nomination papers earlier this fall to have their name listed on the ballot for the position.
The unofficial results from the Benton County Auditor's office shows Thomas Burke received 407 votes, Rebecca S. Williams received 367 to fill the two vacancies. The third candidate Audra Piotti received a 250 votes.
Kathy VanSteenhuyse was the only incumbent on the Vinton Shellsburg ballot running to serve another term as a director at large for the district. She received a total of 657 votes.
Jake Fish was the only candidate listed on the ballot for the seat as Director for District 2. The community of Shellsburg and the surrounding area is all included in the District 2 area.
Fish received a total of 659 votes at the end of the night.
Gina Edler from the Benton County Auditor's office stated that the official canvass of the all ballots submitted for the Vinton Shellsburg school district election will not be completed until Tuesday, November 12.