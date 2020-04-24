After 30 years serving Benton County, Clingman Pharmacy will team up with Vinton’s Dollar Fresh to provide pharmaceutical services at the new location opening in late spring.
“This is exciting news for me and hopefully for you,” Jon Clingman of Clingman Pharmacy said. “While we will no longer be called Clingman Pharmacy, we are happy to be a part of Dollar Fresh and their company’s longstanding tradition of serving Iowans, and now Vinton and Benton County.”
Clingman Pharmacy is operated and partially owned by Clingman and the majority ownership is under PharmaGroup, who were approached by Hy-Vee regarding the new pharmacy. Vinton currently has two pharmacies in Clingman Pharmacy and LaGrange Pharmacy.
“When Dollar Fresh announced they were coming to town, I was thinking that they wouldn’t have a pharmacy,” Clingman said. “There just isn’t enough business in town to support three pharmacies. I was surprised when they put up a sign announcing they did intend to have a pharmacy.”
Clingman and his partners were notified that Hy-Vee wished to have Clingman Pharmacy as a part of their own pharmacy, an opportunity that made “a lot of sense” at this point in his career. Operations at Clingman Pharmacy will continue to Thursday, May 21 before reopening at Dollar Fresh on May 22. The pharmacy has done business in their current location since 2018, after a fire engulfed their original location.
“I’m grateful to have had the location that we’re in right now for the last two years,” Clingman said. “However I also knew that it wasn’t going to be a long-term solution. Our location doesn’t offer the space that we want and it would be difficult to find a new entrepreneur to take over. This move is a good solution for me and I feel like it’s a good solution for my customers.”
While Clingman is confident this decision will benefit Vinton, he understands that customers will be skeptical over the change.
“I can’t say that the business end of things are going to remain the same,” Clingman said. “Independent pharmacies tend to operate a little differently. But Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh operate in eight states, have 80,000 employees and run 250 pharmacies. You get to that point by watching your balance sheet and providing quality service. This will be a good decision in the long run for our loyal customers.”
Clingman Pharmacy started in 1953 in Galena, Ill, a city “not too different from Vinton” in Clingman’s eyes. The business was owned by his father and the Clingmans are a family of pharmacists. Jon Clingman bought the first Vinton location in 1989 and owned it outright for 25 years before partnering with PharmaGroup in 2014. The original store was destroyed in a fire in 2018 and Clingman has operated at his current location three weeks out from that disaster.
“We always aim to have service be our top priority,” Clingman said. “Everybody’s on a first name basis and we try to be as genuine as we can be. I look forward to continuing that through the Dollar Fresh location.”