Work began in earnest this past week at the Old School Produce gardens located on the grounds of the Benton County Service Center. By following social distancing guidelines—keeping family members together, spacing groups more than six feet apart—more than 14,000 onions were planted by local volunteers. Five staples only will be planted this year—potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, peppers—and are to be distributed to county food pantries. More than half a dozen area school children kept their hands nimble for hours by popping slips of onions into the holes previously punched by volunteer Cyrus Elwick. But the gardens are in need of more help—if you’d like to volunteer your time please call Greg Walston with ISU Extension at 319-472-4739. Many dirty hands will make for light work in this community effort to feed our neighbors and friends. Face masks are encouraged; gloves will be provided.
Old School Produce begins planting
- Ruby Bodeker Correspondent
-
-
What do you think?
Who was the area's best girls' basketball player this past season?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 39°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:09:58 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:29 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Vinton Dollar Fresh to open in late spring
- Clingman Pharmacy joining with new Dollar Fresh store
- Birker, Dulin families set up blessing boxes in Vinton
- Shine on Seniors: "The Fab Five"
- RAGBRAI postponed to 2021, Iowa’s Ride still scheduled for Vinton
- Shine on Seniors: Davia Herger
- Warranty Deeds
- Atkins Community Club prepares for 24th annual Watermelon Days fest
- Vinton Parks and Rec still at work
- Thomas commits to Wartburg track
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.