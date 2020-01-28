Sports Editor
The location of a former Shopko store is finally set to get an overhaul.
The store at 911 South K Avenue finally has a buyer in Hy-Vee Inc., a retail store with more than 265 locations in the Midwest.
Dave Wessling, a broker with Iowa Land Management, said the property is set to close this Thursday after being sold around two or three months ago when the offer was accepted. He said the property had been on the market for close to a year before a deal was struck.
Hy-Vee said that, in addition to the Vinton location, five other Iowa communities will also receive Dollar Fresh stores, including Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon and Dyersville. The company said the Dollar Fresh will open around the end of this summer.
“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” Hy-Vee CEO and president Randy Edeker said in a release.
The land on which the currently empty Shopko stands was purchased by Performance Systems LC in March 2015 for $400,000. No parties have commented yet on the selling price on the property as a policy before the sale officially closes.
Dollar Fresh will offer grocery items along with a bakery, a dollar section and ready-to-eat meals along with other services, according to the release.