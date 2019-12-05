Growing up there was a fireplace in my home. It wasn’t one that was built into the wall but instead was a free-standing fireplace with metal doors into which we threw logs, old school papers, and the occasional ‘decorative log’ that they used to sell in the grocery stores around the holidays. The fireplace was built so that it could be used with a mesh style door that could be pulled into place rather than the metal doors.
While the fireplace wasn’t used daily, it was certainly a staple around the holiday season. My mother would load wood into it, move the mesh door into place, and sit my sister and I on the couch. There we would drink hot chocolate and stare into the flames. It was a profoundly simple tradition. There wasn’t any agenda, nor was there any expectation during that time.
In winter, during the darkest days of the year, we often are drawn to simple comforts. Time with family. A hot cup of coffee. Well-worn and well-loved ornaments on the Christmas tree. It is a time when we remember that Christmas is all about darkness and light.
The prophet Isaiah foretold what the people of Israel what they would expect with the coming of the messiah. “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness— on them light has shined.” Isaiah 9:2, NRSV.
This darkness was not like the darkness of deep winter. Instead, this darkness was metaphorical for how the people of Israel hoped and dreamed of a leader who could be fair, kind, and righteous. They longed for a king who could bring their people glory.
What they received in Jesus was the Messiah; the Savior, who indeed did bring light into the world. The hope that Jesus brought was not the hope they had expected. Jesus did not rule with political power or might. He didn’t wield a mighty sword or have military prowess. Neither did Jesus talk of the supremacy of the one group of people over another.
Instead, Jesus talked about the love of God extending to people at the margins of society: the Samaritan, the leper, the blind, the tax collector. Jesus showed preference for the poor, the widowed, and the orphaned.
This Christmas we, too, should be called to show preference as Jesus did by caring for those around us who are poor, widowed, orphaned, imprisoned, and on the margins of society. We can do so with kind words, a caring gift, a helping hand, or even a note in the mail. Let Christ be the light that rules in our hearts this season.