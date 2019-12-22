Come rain, shine, snow or sleet, the Vinton Presbyterian Church will host its 6th annual goodwill holiday luncheon on Dec. 25, from noon to 2:00 p.m. The free event is designed to give community members of all ages who would otherwise be alone or without on Christmas Day, a place to feel loved. “This is really our gift to the community,” said Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz.
This year's made-from-scratch menu includes ham, pork loin, green bean casserole, salad, corn, and a dessert. Coffee, spiced cider, and water will be available. Edible treat arrangements will also be scattered throughout the tables for folks to enjoy after their meals.
According to Rev. Crane-Munoz, the food is prepared and served buffet-style by several families who spend Christmas Day at the church helping others. This dinner has become a part of their holiday routine. And, this year, the church has some brand new stoves, as some of the heating elements went out on the old ones. These replacements will help to make sure everything is piping hot.
During the event, church volunteers make sure visitors, infant to 100+, feel welcome by spending quality time with them. "We have a wonderful congregation," Rev. Crane-Munoz said.
The festive event will also offer background Christmas music played on the piano in the fellowship hall by Dottie Anderson who is a member of the church congregation.
According to Rev. Crane-Munoz, many older singles and couples who do not have family to spend Christmas with, are among the roughly 200 guests who receive the traditional holiday dinner at the church. Volunteers also deliver about 40 meals to people who are housebound and informational fliers about the event are distributed to individuals on the Meals on Wheels program, as it is closed Christmas Day.
To sign up for a delivered meal, call the church office at 319.472.3766 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at least a day or two before Christmas Eve.
The meals are provided by generous goodwill offerings, and any unspent monetary donations will be used for next year's Christmas dinner.
The Vinton Presbyterian Church supports other community outreach programs as well, like the Senior Grocery Program for seniors over 70 years of age, and veterans of any age who are in need of extra food. Those who are eligible receive two large bags of food to take home once a month.
The church also held an enchanted forest program for kids ages two to 12 earlier this year. Rev. Crane-Munoz said she is hoping to host this game and activity event again next year.