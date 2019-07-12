Firefighters remain uncertain what caused a fire which damaged a two story house at the corner of 12th Street and F Avenue
“There was no obvious signs of what started it,” said Charlie Garwood, Vinton fire chief.
Neighbors made a 911 call at 4:15 p.m., that smoke was coming from the house. They also advised no one was in the home, which proved to be incorrect.
It was discovered the residents were home when a Vinton police officer checked the house after being told a dog was inside.
When firemen arrived smoke was coming from the attic area. Garwood said eventually some flames came out the structure’s upper floor and attic on the east side, which were quickly extinguished.
The house is owned by a company in Waterloo and the occupants were renting it.
Three firefighters were treated for heat exposure
“When put heat in upper 80s and 90s, it puts some stress on these guys,” said Garwood.
Garwood said the main thing is that no one was injured.
The fire was in the attic area and had not yet broken out into flames. The Vinton Fire Department used the aerial truck to help get water into the attic.