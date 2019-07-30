The Cedar-Mount Auburn Fire Department served up hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and other tasty treats during their fundraiser on Friday night. The money is used for the many needs of the department.
Cedar-Mount Auburn Fire Department raises funds with tasty treats
- By Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 80°
- Heat Index: 80°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:58:57 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:47 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- BREAKING: Authorities tight-lipped in criminal investigation, board holds emergency closed session
- Vinton man serving as conductor on Big Boy No. 4014: Restored engine making stop in Belle Plaine
- Supervisors, law enforcement officials meeting in second emergency closed session
- Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- Magic Cylinder completed in Dysart City Park
- Vinton, Iowa, PPEL question approved for election ballot
- Vinton Car Cruise displays the beauty of automobiles and a better time
- Firefighters battle it out in waterball fight
- Wheels start turning on IEDA grant: Funds for Hobart Braille School proposal could come quickly
- Three VS Football cheerleaders earn All-American Cheerleader spot
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.