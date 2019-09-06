VINTON – On June 14, 1919 –little more than six months after Armistice Day – a group of men gathered for the first meeting in an effort to organize a veteran’s service organization.
The Vinton American Legion George G. Luckey Post 57 gathers on Sept. 17 for its annual birthday supper. However, this celebrates 100 years of American Legion. The social time begins at 6 p.m., and is served by the Post 57 Legion Auxiliary at 6:30 p.m.
“We’d like all members to please try to make it,” said Sandy Driscol of the Legion Auxiliary.
A featured event of the evening is a drawing for banners created by Driscol representing each of five branches of the United States military, just one of activities planned for the evening.
“This is a milestone for the legion,” said Driscol. “Hopefully as many can come as possible.”
Driscol said the legion does a lot for the community, for veterans.
“Any veteran who is in need can come to the legion and they will fill that need,”said Driscol. “The auxiliary, which is part of the legion, is the women of legion members and also do things for the community throughout the year.”
Legion and Auxiliary members donate to the food bank, give gifts at Christmas time and many other things.
“We are kind of hidden,” said Driscol. “A lot of people don’t realize what is involved.
“The supper is just one way to thank our legion members and our veterans for what they do.”
The National American Legion was formed in 1919, as was the Vinton Legion. The Vinton Legion Auxiliary was formed in 1920.
The party is not open to the public.