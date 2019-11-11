Girl Scouts means more than selling cookies to a group of four high school seniors (three Center Point Urbana attendees and one Cedar Rapids Xavier enrollee), who have been together since they began earning peddle badges as adorable Daisies; it is sisterhood, said Vice Chair of Center Point Parks and Recreation Amy Brunner, who took over as leader of her daughter’s troop during its second year.
In the beginning there were about 25 to 30 kids, then the group size started to slowly trickle down over the years leaving the current four who meet in the Brunner home once a month. The troop now consists of Pres. Katie Kraus, Vice Pres. Peyton Brunner, Treasurer Kaitlyn McVay, and Sec. Erin Gauger who will all complete their Girl Scout careers this year. Their talents vary, as some are in band, 4 H, show choir and archery. In addition, each girl in her troop drives, has a job and is looking at future options.
According to Amy, her troop earned a Governor’s Volunteer Award, presented to them in a ceremony in Marion a couple of years ago when Terry Branstad was Iowa’s governor.
For several years, Katie, Peyton, Kaitlyn and Erin have also played the role of elves during the annual Center Point A Main St. Holiday and will once again offer their helping hands during the upcoming Dec. 8 event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Their elf job duties include decorating the City in holiday style, as officials close off a few blocks to traffic before the festivities begin.
During the evening, these Girl Scout volunteers help with a soup supper hosted by the Archery Club; with chili, soup, hot chocolate in the library basement all for a free-will donation. “The holiday event is huge and gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said.
The high school band also plays music on the street and choir students carol melodically for bundled up listeners. “Santa will be making his grand entrance at Rubies to light the tree at 5:00pm.
Activities will follow on Main St and in the Library/Andersen Community Center.” [www.centerpointia.com]
According to Brunner, “It is a family event with tons of activities for the kids; everyone is invited.” There will also be hay-rack rides around the downtown area.
Besides A Main St. Holiday, the Girl Scout Ambassadors have helped with the Harvest Festival and have earned badges during regular meetings. Amy said they also meet for one fun activity each month.
Fun activities have included glass blowing in Keosauqua, visiting a pumpkin patch with corn mazes, scuba diving lessons in Waterloo, kayaking, camping in teepees, touring the Putnam Museum in the Quad Cities, attending a STEM event and roller skating. Amy now leaves community event decisions up to troop members. “They all work together,” she said.
The troop is currently planning a Bob Ross painting party in March, as well.
Additionally, the troop will have a cookie booth probably at the truck stop. Amy said this year the troop opted out of prizes, as they want to save dollars, they earn to take one last trip as a group to Omaha, where they will visit the zoo and museum.
Moreover, for several years, this troop has been involved in a cookie rally at school in town, where the little girls called cookie rookies learn to be responsible and ethical from older Girl Scout cookie captains who teach them financial literacy during the event. The young girls learn how to count change, how to count boxes, how to set goals, how to network, how to make a list of customers, etc.
Amy said Girl Scouts advance through the following levels: Daisy, kindergarten and 1st grade; Brownies, 2nd and 3rd grades; Juniors, 4th and 5th grades; Cadets, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades; Seniors 9th and 10th grades; Ambassadors, 11th and 12th grades. There are troops of all ages in the Center Point area and each Girl Scout troop is typically made up of girls the same age.
Girl Scouts in each level wear different uniforms and Amy said she likes the new styles better than the Brownie outfits with knee-high socks and tassels she had to wear as a child.