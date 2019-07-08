CENTER POINT– Jason Evans of the Linn County Solid Waste Agency made his annual visit to the Anderson Center Point Library on Tuesday.
Evans spoke to the children about science, the universe and the planets. At one point he used children to represent the sun, the planets and Earth’s moon. Evans, Solid Waste education director, explained the belt of debris in orbit around Earth.
Tuesday’s program was to demonstrate that discarded debris now extends beyond just being thrown on the ground. It is now in the ocean and floating around in space.
“We are eventually going to develop (trash) rings if we don’t do something about it,” said Evans.
“It is a good thing for the kids today. The kid’s theme this year is space so it ties everything together in a really good way.”
Evans said the children responded well to the program, which included a “hands-on” craft project.
Children became human planets so that Evans could teach them the difference between revolution and rotation. Using the children helps them understand better and retain the information longer, said Evans.
It is estimated that there is 500,000 bits of space junk floating around the earth. Evans said these are the larger ones that are being tracked by NASA.
Plastics in the ocean is one of the largest problems with trash, according to Evans. Just getting rid of plastics for recycling is difficult. Market prices are down and factories do not want to purchase it.