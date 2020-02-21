DES MOINES - It hasn't been pretty for Cole Whitehead. But the Center Point-Urbana junior has done what only three others in his weight division have.
With a combined 6-1 score - a 3-1 decision in Round 1 and a 3-0 win in the second - Whitehead has advanced to the semifinals at the IHSSA state wrestling championships in Des Moines. Whitehead's teammate, Keegan Scheeler (132), also moved on after a slightly more convincing 8-2 decision over PCM-Monroe's Landon Fenton.
Whitehead held his 3-0 lead against Bondurant-Farrar's Rylie Anderson throughout the majority of the match and had to spend the last minute avoiding any surprise takedowns. He managed to do just that, lowering his center of gravity as Anderson tried desperately to get him to the mat.
There weren't many problems on Scheeler's end and, with a bit of cushion to spare, could perform with a bit more confidence down the stretch, pinning Fenton to his stomach for the remaining 20 seconds.
Scheeler will face off against Union's Lake LeBahn tonight while Whitehead takes on Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet.