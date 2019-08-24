DES MOINES – Emily Armstrong of Center Point was crowned Senior Cowgirl Queen the first Friday of the 2019 Iowa State Fair. Eva Matthias of Norwalk earned the title of Junior Cowgirl Queen.
The Junior Cowgirl Queen Attendants include the four runners-up in the competition for young women ages 10 to 15. The attendants are Kayla Jack from Victor, McKenzi Young from Earlham, Shae Ung from Prole and Riley Walker from Webster City.
The Senior Cowgirl Attendants are selected from competitors ages 16 to 26 and include Ellie Anderson from Indianola, Anna Horn from Stuart, Victoria Pliler from Des Moines and Emma Schaefer from New Virginia.
Both Cowgirl Queens received a $500 cash award sponsored by Dewey Ford Ankeny, a belt buckle sponsored by Cemen Tech, Inc. and a monogrammed chair sponsored by Ellsworth College. Their attendants also received cash prizes and chairs.
Judges in the Cowgirl Queen contest considered appearance including beauty, attractiveness and appropriateness of western wear and horsemanship.