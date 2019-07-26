VINTON – Vinton City Council approval Thursday evening begins the process of preparing a grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving property.
"We are expecting the IEDA to come out with the application process to apply for state funding to either redevelopment or demolition" unused state property Dennis Lausar, Vinton, told the council. "We are expecting to get the guidelines soon."
The Vinton committee working on getting funds to help with the redevelopment of the Braille School is believes that the funding could be awarded as quickly as September.
"When that window opens we believe that there will be a narrow window of getting the grant application filled out and submitted," Lasaur stated. For that reason, the committee decided ask for the City's letter of intent now so it is prepared when the time comes.
To prepare for that application process the city council was asked to sign a letter of intent to cooperate with Hobart Historic Restoration on the project.
In a memo to the council Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained to the council that the letter of intent does two things:
1) The City of Vinton will cooperate with Hobart Historic Restoration by being supportive for grant funding opportunities for the Iowa Braille School.
2) This establishes that the City of Vinton will only be a conduit to facilitate the transfer of the property from the Iowa Board of Regents to Hobart Historic Restoration.
Ward pointed out that while the City will be signing the letter of intent, it will still allow the City of Vinton to walk away if necessary. The letter does not lock the City into any plan.
Ward's memo further stated that this was not a developer's agreement for the project. "The developer's agreement will have more detail and will come at a later date.
For additional details check Tuesday's edition of the Vinton Eagle.