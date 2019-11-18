City wastewater project
While the well-water in Brandon is good, the City’s current sewer system is outdated.
Brandon City Clerk Danette Lujan said homeowners will experience an increase in their water bill rates because of a new wastewater improvement project costing over $1 million. The project was spurred in the wake a DNR fine for a nitrate problem.
According to Lujan, they knew they would eventually need to make changes but because of the additional financial burden for a town of Brandon’s size, they were waiting for outside funding. The City applied several times and was finally approved for a USDA Grant for $324,000 to help with project costs.
The additional funding for the new system is being covered with a 20-year, low interest loan; MAPPS is working with them on a water study to help with pricing.
Additionally, residents are now being billed every month, instead of every other month. This change came in July. The additional cost will be spread out among its 144 users, Lujan said.
The current small lagoon filtering is being switched to a larger SAGR system like the one in Walker, in keeping with DNR requirements; the project is projected to be complete by next summer with a smooth transition.
The new lagoons will be located at 302 Lime Street near the old one with fencing installation beginning this week; the water runs into Lime Creek, then into the Cedar River, said Joe Enos, city maintenance supervisor who tests Brandon’s chlorine residuals daily.
Moreover, licensed operator Kevin Shoop of Walker is working with Enos on the project. Shoop installed the SAGR system in Walker and Enos has taken licensing classes and will soon take the DNR wastewater test.
For questions, call Lujan on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays at 319.474.2335 or visit City Hall for City Council sessions the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Historical Society gift sales
The Historical Society Family Christmas annual shopping day is set for this Saturday, Nov. 16, at Brandon Area Community Center located at 802 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
During the event, items for folks of all ages, including toys, household goods, hats and mittens will be for sale with free wrapping and shopping helpers for kids. They will also have food available for purchase with menu items including loose meat sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, coffee, bottled water and baked items.
Event proceeds will benefit The Society’s bank building restoration project. According to Brandon Area Community Club Treasurer Denise Lehman, the Historical Society owns the bank building and is fixing it up for use as a museum. This is the first year the event is not tied in with the Christmas Festival, as they also offer a soup supper during the Dec. 6 and 7, holiday event, she said.
Bear Creek Church Christmas open house
The annual Bear Creek Church Christmas community open house will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at on Hwy B 71, about 4 miles south of Brandon. The event will feature a silent auction of gift baskets, and door prizes. “Complimentary food and beverages will be served for your enjoyment as you fellowship and visit with friends and neighbors. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy something new and different.”
Thanksgiving Day meal
The 8th annual Family and Friends Thanksgiving Meal will take place at the Brandon Community Center on Thursday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Hosts Craig and Judy Albert along with family, offers an open invite, as they share turkey and ham dinners with all the trimmings, dessert, with lemonade and water provided. There is no pre-registration required and there is no cost for meals. Judy arrives at 5 a.m. to prepare and cook the turkeys and hams, Lehman said.
If able, attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry and/or offer a monetary donation to benefit local organizations. “If you would like to donate toward the dinner, please contact Judy Albert at 319-474-2361.”
Annual Christmas event
The 27th annual Brandon Christmas event will be held at the Brandon Area Community Center located at 802 Main Street, on Dec. 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Dec. 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring the following: Candy Cane Lane, Santa Claus, mini-tree decorating contest/auction, raffle, black kettle popcorn, free hot cocoa, coffee and cookies, free wagon rides, gingerbread house/object decorating contest, town display lighting contest, Community Giving Tree and a Christmas window display at the Historical Society Bank Building on Main Street.
For more detailed information about events and preregistrations, visit www.bacciowa.com/home.html.