It is a history in the making but also a story of the creation of a fiber optics company in a small Iowa community, which came to fruition at the time of global pandemic.
This, in essence, is the story of iVinton, at 421 First Ave., a city-owned utility governed by the utility board.
And while the context and the details of the conception and the emergence of the fiber optics utility is yet to be written in depth, it is clear that the vision driving its development, and the effort behind it from stakeholders, have been nothing short of transformational for the community during the pandemic and beyond.
General Manager Tom Richtsmeier says iVinton played an important role during the pandemic because it allowed government meetings and other events requiring Zoom services to carry on their business.
Reflecting on the experience so far, Richtsmeier says he is glad he had the support of community members like Kurt Karr, CEO of monkeythis., a marketing company with a rural focus, claiming its mission in those simple terms.
“Our job is to generate action,” the company says in its About Us tab on its website.
Introducing fiber optics had been on the action list for Karr since 2014.
“From the standpoint of economic development, aging in place, quality of life and access to information in services by all members of the community, it was clear even then that broadband was an essential service,” he told Vinton Newspapers in a phone interview. “Since the pandemic, we understand broadband to be even more important.”
Richtsmeier said that with Karr’s support and partnership, he started the ball rolling once he was hired as the general manager of the electric utility in 2015.
“I think of Kurt as the father of Vinton’s fiber-to-the-premise, “ he said. “Without him, I was left on my own. When they hired me, they asked me if I had any fiber experience, but my experience was doing electric in Cedar Falls.”
Karr says a whole network of like thinkers was mobilized to get the plan into action.
“The City Council, the utility board and the community worked together to get this accomplished,” he said.
The first iVinton social media post went out in 2015, according to a timeline provided by Richtmeier.
Community members like Kim Meyer, also championed the cause.
In November of 2015, the community voted — 793 to 104 to establish Vinton Municipal Communications Utility.
What followed next was a series of meetings to enlist more support, a feasibility study, a 2018 market survey by the University of Northern Iowa, and other steps to move forward.
Eventually, in late 2018, the board approved a contract with Farr Tech to complete the fiber system design.
“We are unique, we do not have an older system put in,” Richtsmeier said. “Other people maybe had other systems and didn’t start from scratch like we did.”
He said taking fiber from “from the cradle” to where it is at the moment is an arduous process, but ultimately, worth it, as it is forward looking.
“People don’t drive horses, they drive cars,” he said, drawing a parallel to illustrate the advantage of technology.
“It makes it easier for people to work at home if they have high speed internet.”
In February of 2020, VMCU started testing the connections to different zones in town, to ensure that the system worked as expected.
City Administrator Chris Ward was one of the early adaptors. His house was hooked on in the very early stages and as a gamer, he test-drove the system, pushing it to its limits.
Richtsmeier said testing the capacity of the system on Ward’s installation was a great opportunity for the budding business.
“There’s a lot of working components to it and he put it to the test to see if there was any weaknesses to the system. We tested it in other places, but Chis is the one we were hoping to learn something from.”
That turned out to be invaluable during the pandemic, as eventually government meetings started to be carried on the system, among other things.
“They helped supply fiber optics to the town,” Ward said. “If we didn’t have that, how we would have done it is probably by telephone. It would have been more difficult than what it has been.”
In June of 2019, the utility board had approved two bond series to accomplish the project. The electric utility $5,675,000 for putting in the fiber in and the communication utility bonded for $3,868,000 for the equipment needed for the internet, video and phone services, according to Richtsmeier.
In August of 2020, the lights came on in real time, he added.
But the pandemic demand for fast internet access put additional pressure on the speed with which the business was able to answer customer demand.
“The problem early on, so many people wanted to be on, it was a race to get people connected, “ Karr said.
Since that hectic pandemic time, today iVinton is close to the 1,000 customer mark, Richtsmeier said.
That is the first milestone in a town of slightly more than 5,100 residents.
The next goal, he said, is to continue to work with customers to build up the base.
“It really helps businesses,” Richtsmeier said. “Businesses didn’t want to come to Vinton, now they are glad to know they have it available. We have a Kwik Star and a Dollar Fresh, and the homes on the south end of town are getting connected.”
“It’s a growing movement,” Karr said.