Correspondent
VINTON — Its not often that a community the size of Vinton can compete at the same level as cities the size of Orlando, Chicago and New York City.
Vinton and 74 other communities across the United States were selected to receive monies from the “Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces” grant program.
According to Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks and Recreation Director, the program is a collaboration between the national Recreation and Park Association(NRPA) and the Walt Disney Company.
He explained that the Disney company invested $2.3 million dollars in the 75 parks which were located in 39 different states.
The community received a grant of $30,000 in late summer 2018. “We applied for the grant in the spring of last year,” Boggess explained. “When we received the news that we were receiving the monies, one of the guidelines was that the money needed to be utilized by the end of the calendar year.”
It was not known until recently that the grant was awarded by Disney and that other recipients were from cities such as Chicago and New York City.
A large portion of the funding was used to build the natural playscape at Riverside Park and also help finish off the playground there as well.
“This is a pretty big accomplishment for our community,” Boggess explained. While filling out the application, department staff needed to “focus on the things we are doing right and what some goals were that we wanted to reach.”
When the grant program was started in 2017, the goal of the NPRA and Disney was to “bring new play and physical activity projects to more than one million children and families. In less than three years that goal was reached, effecting families in communities across the country.
Conducting a survey in the communities that received grants, Boggess explained that 80% of the surveyed park visitors believed that the projects had a positive impact on not only the home community but also neighboring communities.
Since the natural playscape was completed “we have seen an increase of out of town visitors coming to Riverside,” Boggess said.
“That is not only a bonus for our parks but also the community as a whole,” he added.
“When visiting not only Riverside, but also the pool, there is the strong likelihood that those people will also stop at one of the stores downtown or restaurants,” Boggess said. “That’s a win for the whole community.”
The NRPA study also found there was a 16% increase in first time visitors to the parks in the awarded cities.
Local staff, along with other communities receiving the grant monies, were able to see an increase in the daily park use.
Along with that, the NPRA reported that there was an increase in the number of volunteers at park programs/events.
Nationwide, park staff also reported seeing an increase in the number of people exercising at the parks post-renovation.
“Our programs help inspire kids and families get to get outdoors, to be active and have fun,” Boggess said.
“We are proud to be part of NRPA and Disney’s ‘Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces’ grant program and help reach more than 1 million children and families through improved access to outdoor play.”