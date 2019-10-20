VINTON – Clipper Corner is at it again – raising awareness and money about the Virginia Gay Hospital Gifts of Hope program. Mary Barkdoll is conducting a Second Annual Gifts of Hope Giveaway at her salon at the corner of Second Avenue and Fourth Street.
Like many in the community, Barkdoll has lost loved ones to cancer.
“It is near to my heart,” said Barkdoll. “I lost my mom.”
Other family members have also battled cancer along with other people she knows in Vinton.
“It is a good thing,” said Barkdoll. “It helps men and women.”
Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. The drawing will be on Oct. 31 and it is winner take all.
“It is over $400 worth of stuff,” said Barkdoll.
Here is what has been given away:
Large bin, Purse, Russell Stovers strawberry creme candy, Foot massager, Rain suit, Cozy socks, Bandana (2), Tool kit, Monthly planner, Shaker cup, Cup cozy, Umbrella, Hope car magnet, Magnetic chip clips (3), Handmade dish cloth, Mini elephant bag, Colored pencils, Floral coloring book, Suck it cancer coloring book, Wallet, Ear buds (head phones), Breast cancer scarf, Rose pen, Fuzzy stress ball, Ty beanie bear, Loofas (2), Bath towels (2), CC Beanie scarf set, Fingerless gloves, Wet brush detangler, Diva Gel Candy nails, Bath salts, Make up brushes, Face tattoos (2), EOS lip balm, Nail clippers, Hair ties, Exfoliating mits (2), Pink cosmetic bag, Makeup sponge, Ornament, Hand sanitizer/holder (2), Round wet brush, Biolage colorlast duo, Keep me vivid shampoo, Keep me vivid conditioner, Wet brush flex dry brush and hair towel, Total results miracle creator hair mask, Flat/mini/curling iron set, Phone ring, Pink sunglasses, Garden gloves
Those not wanting to enter the drawing can still donate to Gifts of Hope. And if you don’t want to enter to win this AWESOME bin and pink purse but still want to donate you can do that also! All proceeds go to Gift of Hope and stay right here in the community.