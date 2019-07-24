OXFORD, Ohio — Jessica Wooldridge of Center Point was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Millett Hall.
Wooldridge graduated with a Master of Science degree, majoring in Speech Path & Audiology.
Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching.
