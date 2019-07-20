BELLE PLAINE – Colorado’s senior U.S. senator Michael Bennet paid a quick stop to Belle Plaine Area Museum last Tuesday evening as part of his campaign to win the Democratic nomination for president.
Despite arriving at the Belle Plaine Area Museum in a thunderstorm, Bennet elected to view Main Street from the sidewalk outside the venue, remarking on how beautiful the town was as rain pelted down on him.
Bennet then spent only about 40 minutes inside the museum—he opened the Benton County Democratic Party’s July Central Committee meeting with a short speech and Q&A session.
He addressed climate change—he had just come from a climate conversation event in Cedar Rapids—as well as healthcare and education.
But a big chunk of his talking points centered around one issue: beating President Trump.
“Donald Trump is more a symptom of our problems rather than the cause of our problems,” Bennet said.
“The challenge is not just to beat Donald Trump…we also have to figure out how to govern this country…that’s going to require a different kind of politics…we need an agenda that appeals broadly to Americans…we need an agenda that will unite the American people.”
Bennet spoke to a room of about 30 people—hailing from all over Benton County--wearing jeans with his shirt sleeves rolled up, his right foot often resting on the bottom of the chair in front of him.
He gave some brief background information on himself —prior to being appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009 he was a businessman, a lawyer, and a school superintendent.
He is also a husband and the father of three girls.
“If I had to sum up the last ten years of my town halls in the state of Colorado,” Bennet told the room, “[people] can’t afford a middle-class life.”
“[People are] working two or three jobs to get ahead…they can’t escape…we need an economy for everybody…we can’t sustain a democracy without [economic upward mobility].”
During the Q&A portion, Eden Township retired farmer Terry Hertle brought up Trump’s tariffs and the effect those have had on the agriculture industry in Iowa, asking Bennet, “How much money are you going to give us more than Trump? We don’t want a handout, we want fair trade.”
In answering, Bennet brought up his work on the Senate Agriculture Committee with Iowa’s former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin — speaking of Harkin as “a great, great man”—as well as his recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled ‘Trump Has Been Bad for Farmers.’
In the WSJ op-ed, Bennet discusses how he sees Trump’s trade and immigration policies as contributing significantly to the issues farmers are experiencing today, including in his home state of Colorado.
Bennet reminded the audience he was a member of the 2013 “Gang of Eight,” — a bipartisan group of senators who wrote the Border Security, Economic Opportunity and Immigration Modernization Act in a bid to reform immigration.
“I wrote the agriculture provisions of that bill,” Bennet said. “[The bill] was destroyed by Steve King and the Freedom Caucus.”
The bill ultimately was not taken up by the U.S. House.
“If he [President Trump] could get away with it, he would buy every farmer in this country a new truck…and put Trump on it,” Bennet further stated in answering Hertle’s questions.
After taking a few more questions, Bennet was on his way again by 7:45 pm, venturing back out into the rain as a train whistle reverberated through the town and a rainbow was spotted outside the museum’s windows.
Bennet’s visit to Benton County comes on the heels of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock visits.
One of many stops by one of many Democratic presidential candidates—with many more certainly to come.