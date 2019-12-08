Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Vinton held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the V-S Middle School, 212 W. 15th St. (use the northwest corner front door entrance).
•••
Time is running out for your free iVinton site survey please take the next step and call Krystal (319) 899-6008 to set up an appointment for your site survey.
•••
The Early Arts Study Club will meet on Monday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 PM at Windsor Manor. The program, on Christmas Cards, will be given by Geri Davis. Please call Kathie Ervin for your reservation.
•••
The 15th Annual Tour de Lights will be on Sunday Dec. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at the Fire Station. Registration deadline is Dec. 6. Packets can be picked up at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.
•••
Vinton Area After 5 Prayer Connection: Tuesday, December 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Vinton Family Restaurant.
•••
The Mentor Literature Club will meet Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. The Chamber Choir will be providing music.