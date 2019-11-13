Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Vinton held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the V-S Middle School, 212 W. 15th St. (use the northwest corner front door entrance).
•••
•••
The Benton County Historical Society will host the Iowa Haunted Corridor at the Frank G Ray House & Carriage House, 912 1st Ave., Vinton beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Josh and Katie Hopkins, authors of their newly published book, on a historical haunted tour of the Iowa Corridor, including the Vinton Depot and Ray House. Their book will be available for purchase and autographing. Free will donation at door.
The Benton County Democratic Central Committee meeting will be Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 100 Grove St. NW, Shellsburg.
•••
Prayer Connection will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m., at the Vinton Family Restaurant.
•••
Brandon Historical Society is holding their Family Christmas Shopping Day at the Brandon Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 16. The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selections will include new, and some gently used items, including home decor, tools, toys, hats, gloves and more. Lunch will be available all day. Free gift wrapping offered. Proceeds benefit the Brandon Bank Museum renovation project.
•••
The Bear Creek Church Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bear Creek Church 5177 26th Ave. Vinton (South of Brandon). They will be serving food and drinks as well as a silent auction and door prizes.
•••
Virginia Gay Hospital and Vinton Community Blood Drive will host a blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 1:45 p.m., — 5:30p.m. at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N 9th Ave.
•••
The Early Arts Study Club will meet on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at Windsor Manor. Our program on cookie jars will be given by Nancy Lausar, who is also out hostess.