Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Vinton held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the V-S Middle School, 212 W. 15th St. (use the northwest corner front door entrance).
•••
Time is running out for your free iVinton site survey please take the next step and call Krystal (319) 899-6008 to set up an appointment for your site survey.
•••
PEO Chapter MZ will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Manor. Donna Sutton will be the hostess and Annette Kruse will present the program.
•••
Vinton After 5 presents a dinner party on Tuesday, Nov. 12 6:15 p.m. at the Fourth Street Diner. The feature will be Country Store. Bring something for the silent auction. The speaker will be Sharon Wiese from Lake Barrington, Ill., who will be speaking on “Receiving Fifts – Tis more blessed to receive.” All ladies are welcome. For reservations or cancellations, call Julie Piper, 319-423-2508.
•••
Prayer Connection will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m., at the Vinton Family Restaurant.
•••
The Veteran’s Day Assembly will be Monday, Nov. 11 at the Vinton Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast for the Veteran’s will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Middle School.