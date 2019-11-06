Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Vinton held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the V-S Middle School, 212 W. 15th St. (use the northwest corner front door entrance).
•••
•••
PEO Chapter MZ will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Manor. Donna Sutton will be the hostess and Annette Kruse will present the program.
•••
Vinton After 5 presents a dinner party on Tuesday, Nov. 12 6:15 p.m. at the Fourth Street Diner. The feature will be Country Store. Bring something for the silent auction. The speaker will be Sharon Wiese from Lake Barrington, Ill., who will be speaking on “Receiving Fifts – Tis more blessed to receive.” All ladies are welcome. For reservations or cancellations, call Julie Piper, 319-423-2508.
•••
Prayer Connection will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m., at the Vinton Family Restaurant.
•••
The Veteran’s Day Assembly will be Monday, Nov. 11 at the Vinton Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast for the Veteran’s will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Middle School.
•••
Brandon Historical Society is holding their Family Christmas Shopping Day at the Brandon Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 16. The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selections will include new, and some gently used items, including home decor, tools, toys, hats, gloves and more. Lunch will be available all day. Free gift wrapping offered. Proceeds benefit the Brandon Bank Museum renovation project.
•••
Belle Plaine Veterans Program will be on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Belle Plaine High School.
•••
The Bear Creek Church Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bear Creek Church 5177 26th Ave. Vinton (South of Brandon). They will be serving food and drinks as well as a silent auction and door prizes.