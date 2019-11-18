VINTON — We all need connection.
Connected-ness between individuals; between families and the greater community; among community organizations and institutions.
Connected-ness refers to a sense of being cared for, supported, and belonging, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the CDC, strong, positive relationships with others can be highly protective against suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Everyday connections are thus more important than most of us probably realize.
And when we experience tough times, connections can also help us to heal--developing a healthier, stronger community in the process.
Sarah Welch, an Artist-Mentor with the non-profit ArtForce Iowa, described making connections as a new mom in the neighborhood:
“I never appreciated the value of setting down roots in a neighborhood until I had my daughter...we’ve experienced so many small connections that together have given us a sense of comfort and strength. One neighbor delivered a self-care package to help me relax; others have given us used toys, clothes and meals. Kids come out to play when we walk down the street...We’ve been invited into homes when we’ve felt alone and frustrated...Our daughter doesn’t have a large family to grow up in, but she has an amazing community who embraces her.”
So, what’s your connection? Could you work to make some new ones? Benton-Iowa Community Partnership for Protecting Children (CPPC) and Just US Benton County are partnering to foster connectedness in our community!
As part of the ‘One Book, One Community’ initiative--a year-long community book club rolled out in October by Just US--area residents are being asked to be present ‘In Real Life’ from November 16-30.
“Two weeks of interacting with people working in our community,” Tressa Walton, a member of Just US Benton County, explained of her group’s ‘In Real Life’ challenge.
“No online purchases...at least really think about if it is offered local first...Go inside a business, talk to the people working there, get to know them, use their services, buy from them if at all possible.”
Make a connection.
And there are other ways to make connections as well during the two-week Real Life challenge and beyond.
Benton-Iowa CPPC has a very simple exercise for families, groups, even individuals to try.
Whether you’re a parent/caregiver, a partner, a friend, or just a person looking to make our community stronger, read through the Values List found at the Just US blog: https://justusbc.home.blog/values-list/.
Choose your top five values from the list. Then create a simple activity for each value to participate in during the last two weeks of November.
Be sure the activity promotes your chosen value by fostering a connection with others along the way.
For example, an activity for the value ‘curiosity’ could entail visiting the Bton County Nature Center to watch the bird feeders from the upper story windows. Or just a bird feeder in your own backyard.
Or spark your curiosity at the Larry Schlue Memorial Sound Park in downtown Belle Plaine.
Bring a friend or your child on your curiosity trek.
Or make the choice to visit alone and foster a whole new connection.
Another value featured on the list is ‘kindness’--if you’re a parent/caregiver, make the first thing you say in the morning to those you care for something uplifting--set that person on a positive path as they embark on the day ahead.
By reaching out to family, friends, and our community, we can build a healthier future for everyone, in real life, one relationship at a time.
Let’s work to make connections matter as a community.
As a community-based coalition, CPPC believes Protecting Children is Everyone’s Business.