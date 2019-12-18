VINTON _– Fifty five young people shopped in two waves at Theisen’s’ on Monday. Dec. 16, as part of the Holiday with a Cop program. Officer Katlyn Schimerowski initiated the idea last year to raise money for gifts for those who do not have much.
Those seeking assistance submitted applications are were suggested by school officials or social workers who are familiar with the family’s situation. Recipients receive clothing items before selecting toys or other items.
Last year, Shopko and Theisens opened their doors. With Shopko now closed, it restricts the availability to Theisens.
The Holiday with a Cop program conducted a fund raiser last week in which they earned money by bussing tables. By the end of last week, sufficient donations had been accepted that the need was filled.
It’s been a busy couple weeks for the Vinton Police Department with its community outreach programs.
Law enforcement officers from Vinton, Belle Plaine, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol participated in the holiday program.