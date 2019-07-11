VINTON – The Cooling Dancers of Vinton were named the highest scoring teen group, all styles combined, in their age division for their large group routine “Who Says.” The routine was also given a special judge’s award for their precision and stage presence at the event. The dancers in “Who Says,” ages 12 to 14, competed at the Midwest Starz National Finals at the Kalarhari Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells. They had qualified from winning the regional competition in March. Additionally, the Cooling pre-teen group, “Tap Fantastic,” was named 1st Runner Up High Point after being named to the top ten in pre-teen, all dance styles combined. The routine also received one of three judge’s awards “Music to My Ears” for their clean sounds and musicality. Two other Cooling groups, “Newsies” Teen Production, and “You Got 2 Love” Senior Line were named to the top five as runner ups in line and production categories.
With over 3000 routines and 88 studios in attendance, the four-day event was very intense. The dancers performed exceptionally well amidst large categories of routines. Judges included Sean Quinn of the Original Broadway Cast of “Cinderella,” who awarded the Cooling pre-teens with the “Music to My Ears” judge’s choice award, and Ian Saunders of the “Bullets Over Broadway” National Tour. Other judges included Jayson Douglas of “Steps on Broadway” and Emily Fagan of San Diego “Star Bound” National Tour, who gave a special added judge’s award to the Cooling teen group.
