VINTON — Working together to create a cushion, members of the Vinton City Council and the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) board met for a second time last Thursday night to discuss funding for the splash pad planned at Kiwanis Park.
At a meeting in October, the VPRD board and Matt Boggess, VPRD director, met with the council asking for additional funds that would be used if bids for the splash pad come in over the monies already earmarked for the project.
VPRD board members were making the request before the actual submittal of the department’s budget for the next fiscal year.
Tom Lindauer, VPRD board, shared concerns that if a request for bids had to wait until after the department’s budget was approved “that we wouldn’t have construction start until 2021.”
With some assurance now, the board could request bids now with the hope of getting lower bids submitted and something accepted for the next building cycle.
Looking at the scope of the project, the VPRD was asked if it is necessary to build both the splash pad along with new restroom/changing room facilities all in the same year, or would it be possible to split the project.
“We can split the scope of the project,” Boggess told the council, with construction of the splash pad to be completed first with the other work to come in the following years.
“Our original plan was to do the splash pad first,” Lindauer told the council.
During a committee meeting following the October presentation, discussion was held about the splitting the cost of $100,000 between the city and the department.
“Is it possible for the department to come up with some monies and the city will match that up to $50,000” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked during last week’s meeting.
“Matt has looked at the numbers,” Lindauer said.
“Reviewing our expenses for the first six months of the year,” Boggess said “I believe we can come up with some of the monies.
“But we don’t want to interfere with the services that we provide,” he added. “We try to be as lean as possible.” However with the swimming pool “there is always the question of repairs or maintenance on the pool because of its age,” Boggess added.
Being halfway through the current fiscal year, the question was put to the council, if it was possible to split the ‘savings’ over two years instead of just one.
“We appreciate that you have made the effort” to come up with options Maynard added.
“I’ve been through this before,” when working in Las Vegas, Boggess told the council. One learns “to make do with what you have.”
“We all want this to happen,” Nathan Hesson, council member, told Boggess and the VPRD board.
After continued discussion and a plan of action in place, “you are good to go ahead,” Maynard said.
In other business:
-Council approved a request for the 10th annual Veterans Patriotic-Christmas parade to be Thursday, Nov. 21,
Ron Geiger, VFW Post, submitted the request to the council for the parade.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. with line up starting at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 6th Street and 2nd Avenue, East and South of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
-Charlie Garwood, Vinto Fire Chief, spoke to the council about increasing the compensation for the volunteer firemen.
He explained that at budget time last year, he submitted a request for an increase in pay.
“I didn’t realize that a resolution needed to be pass for that to happen,” he explained.
“When I recently was looking at pay stubs, I realized that numbers were matching so I’m here now to ask for that resolution, he added.
The increase would bring pay to $10 per hour for the volunteers.
“We only get paid when a truck rolls,” Garwood stated.
When asked what kind of increase this would mean to the department, Garwood said it was difficult to say, not knowing how many calls the department may get in a year.
“Potentially it could be $1,200 to $1,500 a year,” he said.
“Some of our people have to leave work during the day to answer calls,” Garwood reminded the council.
In the past, he said that some of the department members had taken vacation when they cover a call.
“They all agree to this work,” Garwood said.
-With an affirmative vote from the council, city staff was given the direction to pay Boomerang Inc for the demolition of two homes that were part of the Homeland Security flood buyouts.
A third home, located on C Avenue, is part of the Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority wetland project.
With this portion completed, “the actual close out with the State of Iowa can begin,” Chris Ward’s, city administrator, memo to the council stated.
The total invoice for the three demolitions was $40,379.80.
The charge for the two FEMA houses was $21,129.80 which will be paid for by the FEMA and Homeland Security grants.
Ward explained that the remaining amount, $19, 250, would be covered by the City and be used as match for the wetland project.