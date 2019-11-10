CPU Veteran's Day Ceremony will be postponed to Tuesday November 12th at 9am
CPU Veteran's Day Ceremony will be postponed to Tuesday November 12th at 9am
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 25°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 25°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:51:56 AM
- Sunset: 04:51:25 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. Much colder. High 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVER EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS THIS EVENING AND THE SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST MISSOURI AROUND MIDNIGHT. THE SNOW WILL THEN CONTINUE THROUGH THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED, ALONG WITH GUSTY NORTH WINDS FROM 20 TO 30 MPH. THIS WILL LEAD TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO THE ACCUMULATING SNOW AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON AND CLINTON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON AND CARROLL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY NORTH WINDS FROM 20 TO 30 MPH WILL CAUSE CONSIDERABLE DRIFTING SNOW AND SLICK ROADS, EVEN AFTER THE SNOW ENDS MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&
Articles
- From the Desk of the Belle Plaine Mayor
- Shellsburg visionary sees need for daycare construction
- Iowa Author's Series to feature Vinton's Keith Elwick
- Lough family grows through passion for helping others
- Regents could clear way for Braille School sale; Deal with city not guaranteed
- Vinton couple has passion for helping others; Long supporters of foster care program, adoption
- No surprises in Vinton city election: Write-ins could decide District two
- Geater resigns as Benton County Treasurer; Held position for 21 years
- Tree Walk underway at Virginia Gay Hospital
- Benton County Sheriff's Department October arrests
