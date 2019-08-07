VINTON – For the second year, those who prefer a good craft beer had an opportunity to sample some brews on the Vinton Public Library lawn.
Craft beer tasting goes second round in Vinton
- By Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:07:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:13 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- Vinton Library hosting second annual Craft Beer Tasting
- Wheels start turning on IEDA grant: Funds for Hobart Braille School proposal could come quickly
- BREAKING: Authorities tight-lipped in criminal investigation, board holds emergency closed session
- Visit to relatives in Italy yields prize winning art: Howe-Vonstein wins top prize in Des Moines
- Big Boy train impresses many: local family comments in event of a lifetime
- Atkins Watermelon Days
- BCCF awards $114,500 to local organizations
- Rural library provides connections to world, community
- Cedar-Mount Auburn Fire Department raises funds with tasty treats
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.