DISSOLUTIONS:
Brooke Renee Wright vs. Bruce Jr David Wright.
Jason Eugene Schuelka vs. Jodi Kay Bearbower.
CASES FILED:
Capital One Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Angela Renee Vanderheiden, Shellsburg, credit card debt collections.
Timothy Sylvester Osborn,Vinton vs. City of Vinton, relief of property.
House of Chairs, Newhall vs. Brian Evert and Jill Christina Waterbeck, Vinton, failure to pay for goods and services.
Iowa Health Systems vs. Robert S. and Tracy Milota, Center Point, medical debt collections.
LVNV Funding LLC C/O Messerli & Kramer, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Dennis Donald Kithcart Jr., Belle Plaine, credit card debt collections.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines vs. Stephanie Nicole King, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Capital One Bank USA, Des Moines vs. Lee Peters, Walford, credit card debt collections.
Brown Well Pump Service, Inc., Ely vs. Anthony Brian Ellis, Newhall, non-payment for services rendered.
Citibank, Des Moines vs. Joseph Willhelm Bartosh, Keystone, credit card debt collections.
Thys Chevrolet Blairstown/Joel Thys, Blairstown vs. Brad Boldt, Garwin, non-payment for services rendered.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa vs. Ronnie Ray Cress, Shellsburg, medical debt collections.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa vs. Angelina N. and Toby K. Denning, Vinton, medical debt collections.
Capitol One Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Jill Myers, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
McClure Financial Services, LLC and MFS Payroll LLC, Vinton vs. Lovell’s Trailer Repair, Waterloo, non-payment for services rendered.
DNF Associates, Getzville, Kansas vs. Marsha M. Wimer, Atkins, non-payment for goods.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Philip Ray Wacha, Vinton, credit card debt collections.
Capitol One Bank, Des Moines vs. Angela Marie Klinzing, Mount Auburn, credit card debt collections.
Country Aire Court, Atkins vs. Kellie Coakley, Atkins, forcible entry and detainer.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Kruz Allen McDermott, 29, Tipton, CT I eluding, 2 years custody of The Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, run concurrent with Cedar County case FECR026401, sentence is suspended, released from Benton County jail hold, 2 years supervised probation, make restitution payments, $625 fine plus surcharge, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, Tier 2 waived, $50 per month starting on 2/7/20, bond exonerated, STA0039568, STA0039569, STA0039570, STA0039571, STA0039572, STA0039573, STA0039574, STA0039575, STA0039576 and STA0039577 dismissed.
State of Iowa vs. Michael Joseph Vogel, 27, Tiffin, state revocation of probation revoked, CT1, Director of Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed 10 years, CTII, not to exceed 5 years, run concurrent with each other and with Johnson County FECR123363 and FECR123364, given credit for time served, awaiting disposition plus credit for each additional days served in custody, placed in temporary custody pending transfer of the Iowa Medical Center in Oakdale, Iowa, previously suspended fines are still suspended on CTI and CTII, surcharge $250, restitution $249.28, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2, bond exonerated and remains liable for victim restitution.
State of Iowa vs. Darrin Joe Weiland, 47, Newhall, written plea of guilty to lesser CTI child endangerment, deferred judgement period for 3 years, supervised probation, pay restitution, fine $625 suspended, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2, bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Dillion George Fox, 20, Vinton, written plea of guilt TP lesser CTI, attempted burglary, deferred judgment, 2 years supervised probation, pay restitution $75.46, civil penalty $625, suspended, does not have the reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Cody James McCoy, 22, Vinton, deferred judgment revoked, adjudicated guilty of theft 5th degree, fine $65, cost $60 and surcharge $147.75.
State of Iowa vs. Levi Steven Schutterle, 27, Dysart, guilty to interference with official acts, confinement in county jail for 4 days, credit for any time served, fine $250, cost $60 and surcharge $87.50.
State of Iowa vs. Levi Steven Schutterle, 27, Dysart, Theft 5th degree, victim restitution later determined, attorney fees. Fine $65, cost $114.25 and surcharge $147.75.
State of Iowa vs. Cody Allen Huber, 29, Washington, possession of controlled substance, 60 days in jail, credit for time served, run concurrent with SRCR013369, credit of 4 days, 18 hours and 25 minutes, sentence complete, fine $315, cost $460 and surcharge $245.25.
State of Iowa vs. Jacob Taylor Maxfield Edinger, 20, Watkins, consent of contempt, 2 days in jail, credit for time previously served, remain on probation, does not have ability to pay Tier 2 cost, fine $625, cost $210.22 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Dylan Matthew Stratton, 23, Vinton, contempt, probation is continued with the following additional terms, reside at a residential facility, not to exceed 365 days, cost $165, surcharge $375, restitution $70 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Marc Steven White, 38, Marion, contempt, 10 days, credit for 10 days previously served, no mittimus to issue, not able to pay Tier 2 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Michael Joseph Jones, 45, Toledo, written plea lesser offense to CTI, no valid driver’s license, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, fine $200, surcharge $70, bond exonerated, warrants outstanding are cancelled and payment due in 30 days.
State of Iowa vs. Wesley Allen Venenga, 21, Shellsburg, deferred judgment for 1 year, place on unsupervised probation, not reasonably able to pay Tier 2 cost, fine $625 plus surcharge, $50 per month beginning 3/20/20 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Amanda S. Parker, 29, Vinton, CTI driving while barred, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost, fine $625, surcharge $218.75, $50 per month beginning on 3/14/20, bond exonerated, NTA0039969 dismissed ate with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa Victor Neil Milligan, 39, Marengo, CTI driving while barred, serve 10 days in jail, credit for time served including time in Iowa City, Benton County hold, shall be released from custody forthwith, fine $625, surcharge $218.75, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 restitution and $50 per month beginning on 3/21/20.
State of Iowa vs. Jennifer Charmaine Yakel, 44, Keystone, written plea to lesser of Sex Offender registry violation, custody to Iowa Department of Corrections, 2 years, run concurrent with VECR069207, sentence suspended, placed on supervised probation for 2 years, make restitution payments, comply with Sex Offender registry requirements, fine $2626.13, cost $487.34, surcharge $650, restitution $2500, does have reasonable ability to pay up to $100 for Tier 2 cost, $50 per month beginning 3/14/20 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Brandon Dean Eckrich, North Liberty, written plea of guilty to lesser offense, CTI forgery, CTIII theft 3rd degree, CTI, custody to Director of Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed 2 years, run consecutive to CTIII, CTIII custody to Director of Iowa Department of Corrections not to exceed 2 years, run consecutive to CTI, sentence is suspended, placed on 2 years supervised probation, $625 fine plus surcharge on both CTI and CTII, cost $262.10, restitution $1544.55, fines suspended, pay restitution to John’s Qwik Stop, $50 payment beginning 3/14/20, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Adrian Delacruz Jr., 24, Salem, Oregon, amended charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, attorney fees (to be assessed at a later date), fine $315, cost $246.50 and surcharge $110.25.
State of Iowa vs. Johan Enrique Acevedo, 33, Nevada, violation of no contact order/protective order contempt, 10 consecutive days in jail, credit for any time served, may be served in Story County, attorney fees, faxed to Story County Sheriff and cost $60.
State of Iowa vs. Heather Marie Urbanek, 28, Vinton, judgement of guilty, fine $250 on interference, $65 fine on disorderly conduct, $65 fine on false reports, surcharges $113 and cost $180.
State of Iowa vs. Nash Evans Schneider, 20, Garrison, disorderly conduct, fine $250, cost $360 and surcharge $87.50.
State of Iowa vs. Bryon Neff, Marion, assault, law enforcement surcharges, attorney fees, 20 days in county jail with credit for any times served, cost $60 and surcharge $125.
State of Iowa vs. Julian Sean Clark, 32, Shellsburg, driving while revoked, fine $1000, surcharge $10, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, $50 payment beginning 3/14/20 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Kody Eugene Vogt, 20, Vinton, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, deferred one year, placed on unsupervised probation, shall complete within 6 months, fine $315, cost $100, surcharge $10, complete substance abuse evaluation, does have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, $50 payment beginning 3/20/20 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Jennifer Lynn Dewolf, 39, Shellsburg, OWI 1st offense, 4 days in jail, credit in amount of 4 days and 12 hours, cost assessed to defendant, fine $1250, cost $500, surcharge $447.50, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, $50 payment beginning 2/11/20, bond exonerated and CTII dismissed with cost assessed to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Adam John Harris, 41, Keystone, OWI, 90 days in jail, 83 days suspended until 2/19/21, unsupervised probation, complete substance abuse evaluation, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2, fine $1875, cost $2500, surcharge $666.25, $1000 appeal bond, CTII dismissed with cost to defendant, $50 payment beginning 3/19/20 and return in 6 months for review probation compliance.
State of Iowa vs. Jose Moises Castillo, Marshalltown, CTI OWI, deferred judgement, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, allowed community service work equivalent value of fines for this case, fine $1250, surcharge $10, arrangements will be with DOCS, does not have reasonable ability to pay Tier 2 cost, $50 payment beginning 3/14/20 and bond exonerated.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC FOR 1/25 TO 3/6:
SPEEDING:
Robert Leroy Gantt; Dakota Lee Dains; Megan Lynn Gorsch; Alize Leeann Martinez; Kevin Ray Stull Jr.; Clinton J. Tracy; Adriana Marie Ritchart; Chyanne Lyne Plank; Daren M. Rinderknecht; Lynette R. Kruse; Alesis Katharina Jacobsen; Cory Robert Barth; Gloria Marie Snyder; Jonathan W. Sizemore; Rosa Bess Colman; Jamie Lynn Johnson; Harold Lee Buhr; Zachary John William Morley; Corbin John Borelli; Roxanne Rolland; Clint Charles Price; Amy Marie Stone; Yohnnie Elrod Bey; Alanna Eve Peverill; Alexander Gerald Legrand; Dennis Williams; Kilee Morgan Corcoran; Elizabeth A. Iozzo Mudd; Dontae Doibin McKenzie; Daniel Paul Heson; Carlton Alex Anderson; Elisha Marie Howe; Marek W. Zareba; Daniel Isaiah Johanningmeier; Derek Wayne Mathes; Cody Michael Geiger; Rachel Lynn Bradbury; Julie Ann Redmond; Colton J. Kinzenbaw; Matthew David Clark; Jeffrey Scott Bush; James Ryan Hartsock; Sarah Diane Luke; Randall Wayne Redington; Nishant Kumar; Riley John Schneider; Daniel Dirk Siemens; Brian Charles Dee; Trenton Allen Holst; Brian Scott Frieden; Jack Daniels Yoders; Sheree Louise Smith; Joseph Anthony Ayala; Dustin James Katcher; James Earl Bozeman II; Courtney Ileen Packard; Ashley Nichole Forrester; Tiyada Marie Purk; Jose Manuel Candelario; Wendy Lynn Sebetka; Quentin James McNeal; Samuel Jeffrey Evans; Bradley Mark Wedo; Alyssa Jean Seboldt; Bart Kevin Waddell; Douglas Wayne Rowe; Dean P. Ebeling; Anthony Dennis Van Allen; Jason Dean Gritsch; Tristan Michael West; Rachel Ann Harris; Katie Kristine Yule; Wanda Lee Braaksma; Tammy Susan Hansen; Jackie Marie Derby; Taylor Nicole Plumb; Ashley Marie Belden; Victoria Elizabeth Evens; Brett Winston Givens; William Joseph Soesbe III; Albiona Limani; Patrick James Mishler and Janet Snyder. OTHERS: Yohnnie Elrod Bey, no valid driver’s license; Samuel Klaas Welch, operation without registration card or plate; Dylan James Erlacher, operation without registration card or plate; Andrew Eugene Fisher, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Lee Michael Nesteby, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kylee R. Higdon, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; Kimberly Ann Thacker, operating non-registered vehicle; James Kirk, failure to comply with safety regulations, operation by unqualified driver and failure to comply with safety regulations; Elise Nicole Gallet Destaurin, operating non-registered vehicle; Daniel J. McElroy, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency; Derek Lee Obrien, operation without registration; Joni Lynn Parizek, operation without registration; Christopher Michael Pippert, open container; Josh Robert Van Hamme, open container; Nickolas Christopher Pippert, open container; Dennis Willaims, operating without registration; Calvin Wayne Steemer, operating without registration; Bienvenue D. Maheshe, open container; Cory Carl McKibben, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tina Marie Becerra Hinsley, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way and operating without registration card or plate; Michael Phillip Loomis, maximum group axle weight violation 7001 and 5001; Jose Manuel Martinez Hernandez, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Wesley Allen Venenga, operation without registration card or plate and fail to provide proof of financial liability; Penelope Lynn Stoakes, operation without registration card or plate; Micheal Dewayne Nichol, use electronic communication device; Christopher William Oddo, fail to yield to emergency vehicle and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Michael Richard Harvey, failure to maintain control and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Briana Marie Heiar, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Traci Spore, fail to provide proof of financial liability; Andrew Jacob Slaton, fail to provide proof of financial liability and operating non-registered vehicle; Jake Mitchell Childers, operating non-registered vehicle and fail to provide proof of financial liability; Michael Richard Harvey, fail to provide proof of financial liability; Gabriella Dawn Evens, failure to maintain control; Jeffrey Michael Birker, operating non-registered vehicle; Jeremy Ray Novotny, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Christopher Eugene Jolley, dark window or windshield; Calvin Robertson, failure to maintain control; James Earl Bozeman II, operating non-registered vehicle; Mackenzie Ryan Rochholz, open container; Brian Gerald Urban, fail to caryy registration card; Theresa Mary Foster, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Larry Dean Lorenz, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Susan Diane Menhusen, dark window or windshield; Andrew Robert Steines, improper overtaking on the right; Keith Harold Reuscher, fail to yield upon left turn; Megan Mae Bills, dark window or windshield; Rhett Tyler Sander, operation without registration; Levi Steven Schutterle, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred; Teresa Marie Wutzke, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred;
Timothy Lee Stine Jr., driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred;
Nicholas Duane Schneider, no valid driver’s license; Wesley Allen Venenga, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred; Terry Eugene Bair, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred; Christopher William Oddo, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred; Nathan Alexander Michels, unlawful passing of school bus-first offense; Andre Corbett, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or barred and Keith Harold Reuscher, leave scene of accident-property damage only.