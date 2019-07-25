BREAKING: Authorities tight-lipped in criminal investigation, board holds emergency closed session

A criminal investigation is under way in Benton County but authorities are tight-lipped about the nature of the crime and its whereabouts.
Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett confirmed that investigation, but declined to comment further, forwarding requests to the county attorney.
County Attorney David C. Thompson said law enforcement acted quickly and decisively when they became aware of the crime.
Thompson said the public is not in danger.
The county board of supervisors met in an emergency closed session meeting at noon on Thursday, July 25, to discuss the matter.
Iowa law allows governmental bodies to close meetings when the disclosure of current investigations would “enable law violators to avoid detection.”
Thompson said authorities are expected to release information as soon as the investigation is completed, but did not provide a specific time frame.
“We acted quickly and the matter is under control,” Thompson said.