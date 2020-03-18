March 5, 2020
Estate of Ferne E. Stueck, Carol Flickinger, executor, conveys to Rodney L. Stueck, real estate in Parcel B, Section 13, Jackson Township.
Estate of Ferne E. Stueck, Carol Flickinger, executor, conveys to Derald Merchant, real estate in Section 13, Jackson Township.
Julie A. Nieland and Janet S. Atkinson, co-executors, Elaine D. Freie Estate, convey to Dustin Raymond Schanbacher, real estate in Lot 7,
Weichman’s Sixth Addition, Newhall.
Rex L. Shepherd estate, John Charles Shepherd, executor, convey to Acacia Heishman, real estate in Lot 4, Block 4, Donelan’s Addition, Vinton.
March 6, 2020
Naasson and Peggy Brown convey to Larry H. Fleshner Revocable Trust, real estate in Section 3, Monroe Township.
Casey J. Stark conveys to Coleen Johnson, real estate in Lots 13 and 14, Block 7, Newhall.
Brian A. Hammar conveys to Dustin Hewitt, real estate in Lot 1, Block 1, John E. Palmer’s Second Addition, Vinton.
Kody D. and Emily DeNeve convey to Erin Counter, real estate in Lot 12, Block 16, Van Horne.
Peggy Sue Craig, trustee, Nadine B. Hanneman Revocable Trust, conveys to Casey J. Stark, real estate in Lot 5, Block 2, Banse First Addition, Vinton.
Howard John Sorum conveys to Viken E. and Tracy L. Wellman, real estate in Section 22, Fremont Township.
Lucille Katherine Landuyt, through Joseph Clayton Myers. power of attorney, conveys to Gage G. Kensler, real estate in Lots 12, 13 and 14, Block 4, Wilson’s Addition, Belle Plaine.