Center Point-Urbana boys soccer had an up and down regular season in 2019. The Stormin’ Pointers won their first three games in convincing fashion, yet were handed three notable losses before the postseason began. The team would hold on to advance to State before falling to Columbus Catholic in the first round in Des Moines.
“We had some tough times, but managed to come out the other end better and make our way to State,” coach Curtis Cassidy said. “Our boys never gave up on the team and themselves. One of the best seasons I was able to be a part of in school history.”
CPU said farewell to leading scorer Brandon Dreier last season, yet second leading scorer Ethan Sells (12 goals, six assists) returned for his senior season and Cassidy was confident junior Luke Post would step up after a notable first start in the State tournament. Logan Petersen was set to return as goalie for his senior year after posting 83 saves in 2019.
“The mood coming into the 2020 season was focused and our sights set on another State qualification,” Cassidy said. “Honestly, this team’s strength was never giving up and never losing sight of what we wanted to accomplish. Last season, I believe we had 10 or so games in a row on the road. So having the mentality to get through that was special.”
Cassidy noted Vinton-Shellsburg had been on the rise and the WaMaC West would have been a challenging conference this season. The Pointers would need to work on their offense and relied on talented underclassmen to make 2020 a return trip to State. However, it’s the seniors that were on the fourth year coach’s mind as their last season was cancelled.
“This was a very special class I had the opportunity to coach,” Cassidy said. “When I started my first year as a head coach, they were the first eighth grade class I had the opportunity to look at to see what the future for this program would be. They did not disappoint. Every one of them had a hand in getting this program back on the right track. They also were able to know what going to state felt like and that to me is something very special with this year getting cancelled. I will miss them very much and wish I could have one more season with them.”
The Stormin’ Pointers will look to players such as Cole Whitehead or Fredrico Russo to take big steps next year and for new faces to rise up in 2021.