NEWHALL – Two men – one from Chicago – face charges stemming from identity theft charges following a high speed chase on Thursday.
According to a press release from Chief Deputy John Lindaman, on Dec. 19, at about 3:44 PM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible Identity Theft at Van Horn Motor Company on Highway 30 near Newhall, IA. An employee reported that they had a customer trying to purchase a vehicle using a false identity.
Upon the arrival of the responding Deputy, a brief foot chase ensued, where suspect, Ronnie William Hill, age 32, from Cedar Rapids,w IA, fled from the Deputy and got into a white 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Torrance Terrett, age 29, from Chicago, IL.
Terrett and Hill then attempted to flee and a high-speed pursuit ensued. The suspects led law enforcement on a near 30-minute chase in a westerly direction along Hwy 30 and other roads, until the chase ended near Toledo, IA in Tama County. The speeds in the chase exceeded 100 mph.
Torrance Terrett was arrested and charged with Eluding and several driving offenses. He was taken to the Benton County Jail where he posted bond and was released from custody.
Ronnie Hill was arrested and charged with Falsifying Public Documents, Identity Theft, and Interference with Official Acts. He is being held in the Benton County Jail, with a bond of $10,000.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo and Tama Police Dept and the Iowa State Patrol.
The investigation is continuing, and more criminal charges are possible.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.